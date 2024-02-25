Radio host defends comments said by former Green Bay superintendent on her show

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The radio host of the show on which Claude Tiller Jr. appeared flew up to Green Bay to defend Tiller's comments.



Dr. Adrienne, as well as Green Bay community members, rallied together to voice their support for Claude Tiller Jr.

The Green Bay Area Public School Board will hold an open session meeting on Monday, February 26th at 6 PM for anyone willing to speak

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details added for the web)

It was a tense and emotional day for many in the Green Bay community advocating for the reinstatement of former Green Bay Area Public Schools superintendent Claude Tiller Jr. But, Robin Scott from the African-American resource center "We All Rise" says there is more to the situation.

"We often times know that black and brown people, once they have been accused, they are guilty, and so that's what happened here," Scott said.

Earlier this week, in a 7-0 unanimous vote, the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education chose to accept Tiller's resignation after he was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday following comments he made on an Atlanta radio show.

However, despite this vote, school board membe Andrew Becker decided to show up to the protest.

"Any time there is 150-200 people here wanting to express their opinions on what is going on in the school district, I am coming to that if at all I possibly can," Becker said. "Whether or not it is a difficult conversation, those are the important ones."

One of the leaders of the conversation was the Atlanta psychotherapist and radio host who goes by the name Dr. Adrienne. She featured Tiller on her show when he made the comments.

Not only did Dr. Adrienne speak out against those who shared the clip of Tiller making the comments, she says she was also taken aback by the overall racial climate of Green Bay. Nevertheless, she says she's determined to help inspire change.

"[I'm] feeling like I am totally being ignored because I'm a black woman standing here," she said. "So, I'm used to it. It's not anything new, but it's something I'm definitely willing to have a conversation about."

There was another person in attendance who says he relates to what Tiller is going through on a deeper level: Daniel Mueller, a former faculty member at Green Bay East High School.

"The thing that Dr. Tiller was arguing...that is a systematic thing that is happening in that school. That school specifically? I went through that same stuff," Mueller said.

In addition to speaking with board member Andrew Becker, I attempted to reach out to Green Bay Board of Education President Laura McCoy. She did not respond to my request for comment.

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education will hold a board meeting on Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:00 p.m. Those interested in speaking are encouraged to attend the open session.