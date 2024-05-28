'Don't be surprised when you get caught,' Green Bay police chief speaks to rising car thefts

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Reported car thefts in Green Bay are on pace to surpass last year's total. Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis spoke with NBC 26 about what his department plans to do about it.



Green bay police chief Chris Davis says car thefts this year are up 17% compared to 2023.

"We see it all over the city," Davis said. "The problem definitely has not gotten smaller."

As I previously reported, Green Bay police say if this trend continues thefts could surpass last year's total.

"It's not just one car that somebody steals, they become a serial car thief," Davis said.

Chief Davis says the investigative division has also kept track of trends among repeat offenders.

He says police know who those people are — an advantage, he says, of being a small city.

"Don't be surprised when you get caught for something like this and you go to prison because I told you that was going to happen," Davis said.

Chief Davis said police are once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai dealers to offer free anti-theft software updates on June 5.

He says police are also offering car protection tips and want to encourage parents to know where their kids are and what they're doing.

"Just because you see something on Tik Tok that a lot other people are doing and their promoting as a good idea doesn't really mean it's a good idea," Davis said.

People who sign up for the anti-theft software update will receive a placard on the day of the event proving they received the update.

The placard also lists additional prevention tips on the back.

Registration closes on May 31. Click here to learn more about eligibility.