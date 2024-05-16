Green Bay Police once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai to hold free anti-theft software upgrade clinic

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai for a free anti-theft software upgrade clinic.

Police say the purpose is to continue efforts to prevent certain vehicles from being stolen.

The clinic will be held on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center in Green Bay, according to a news release.

Police say the vehicles in need of the upgrades are ones with a turn-key-to-start ignition system, not the push-button ignition systems.

Pre-registration for the event is required. For more information on how to register, click HERE.

Police say there have been 102 thefts or attempted car thefts in Green Bay so far in 2024. This includes all vehicles. In 2023, there were 297.

The full news release from police about the free anti-theft software upgrade clinic can be found below.