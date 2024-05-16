Green Bay Police once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai to hold free anti-theft software upgrade clinic

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai for a free anti-theft software upgrade clinic.
Police say the purpose is to continue efforts to prevent certain vehicles from being stolen.
The clinic will be held on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center in Green Bay, according to a news release.
Police say the vehicles in need of the upgrades are ones with a turn-key-to-start ignition system, not the push-button ignition systems.
Pre-registration for the event is required.
Police say there have been 102 thefts or attempted car thefts in Green Bay so far in 2024. This includes all vehicles. In 2023, there were 297.
The full news release from police about the free anti-theft software upgrade clinic can be found below.
"GREEN BAY, WI – To continue efforts in preventing certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles from being stolen, the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is again partnering with Bergstrom Hyundai of Green Bay and Dorsch Kia to provide a clinic for owners to receive the FREE mobile anti-theft software upgrade.
This second event will be held at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center, 400 S. Adams Street, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the back parking lot off S. Washington Street.
Pre-registration is required to verify eligibility and ensure efficiency on-site.
Each automobile dealership will have mobile service technicians ready to install the anti-theft software upgrade. The process can be completed in approximately 15-20 minutes, so please plan accordingly. Those receiving the upgrade will also be given a window sticker to place on their vehicle.
In addition, GBPD staff will be on-site to provide and fit eligible vehicles with a FREE steering wheel lock, courtesy of the Brown County Crime Prevention Grant Funding Board. Proof of Brown County residency (i.e. Driver’s License, Utility Bill, etc.) is required to receive a lock.
Also, Bergstrom Hyundai and Dorsch Kia will offer one FREE pass to The Automobile Gallery & Event Center per vehicle serviced as an extra incentive to take the time for this important upgrade. These will be limited to the first 20 pre-registered Hyundais and the first 20 pre-registered Kias. The passes will then be distributed on the day of service, June 5, 2024, at the start of each appointment.
Those interested in receiving the upgrade should pre-register online by May 31, 2024, at https://gb.readyop.com/fs/4dEZ/cb5f4dbe/AntiTheftSoftware [gb.readyop.com] or contact the Green Bay Police Department’s Crime Prevention Division – Melanie Skalmoski: (920) 448-3260 or email melanie.skalmoski@greenbaywi.gov and/or Natalia Sidon: (920) 448-3330 or email natalia.sidon@greenbaywi.gov. If all appointments are booked, we will start a waitlist, please call or email Crime Prevention staff members to be added to the list.
We ask that registrants commit to attending. If you need to cancel your appointment, please do so no later than May 31, 2024, at NOON so the appointment can be offered to someone on the waitlist.
Please have your vehicle identification number (VIN) ready when you make your appointment.
The vehicles in need of the anti-theft software upgrade are the ones with a turn-key-to-start ignition system, not the push-button ignition system, and are of the following makes, models, and years:
Hyundai:
Accent (2018-22), Elantra (2011-22), Elantra GT (2013-20), Genesis Coupe (2013-14), Kona (2018-22), Palisade (2020-21), Santa Fe (2013-22), Santa Fe Sport (2013-18), Santa Fe XL (2019), Sonota (2011-19), Tucson (2011-22), Veloster (2012-17 & 2019-21), and Venue (2020-21)
IMPORTANT: Precheck your VIN with Hyundai to ensure eligibility before booking an appointment here: https://autoservice.hyundaiusa.com/Campaign993/MicroSiteTemplate/MicroSiteTemplateVINValidate/4457 [autoservice.hyundaiusa.com]
Kia:
Forte (2011-22), K5 (2021-22), Optima (2011-20), Rio (2011-21), Sedona (2011-21), Seltos (2021-22), Sorento (2011-22), Soul (2010-22), and Sportage (2011-22)
IMPORTANT: Precheck your VIN with Kia to ensure eligibility before booking an appointment here: https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD [ksupport.kiausa.com]
If you cannot make this event, please contact your local Hyundai or Kia dealership for assistance.
So far, in 2024, the GBPD has opened investigations into the theft or attempted theft of 102 vehicles. In 2023, this total number was 297. NOTE: These numbers reflect all vehicle makes and models.
The Green Bay Police Department continues to ask anyone with information related to the suspect(s) of auto theft or attempted auto theft to call us at (920) 448-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) to be eligible for a reward. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.
The Green Bay Police Department would like to recognize The Automobile Gallery & Event Center for generously donating the space for this event."