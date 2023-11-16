Does your KIA or Hyundai qualify for an anti-theft upgrade? Police say check immediately

Video shows KIA, Hyundai car owners receiving free anti-theft upgrades and other ways police and local dealerships are preventing auto thefts.



There have been 265 total car thefts so far this year. 182 of those thefts targeted a KIA or Hyundai vehicle.



The event took place at Leicht Memorial Park Wednesday and serviced around 70 vehicles.

Drivers showed up at Leicht Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon to help protect their vehicles.

Service technicians from Bergstrom dealership and Dorsch dealership installed an anti-theft software upgrade. One technician said the process takes between 30-45 minutes.

While drivers waited patiently to hear their number called, police handed out free steering wheel locks.

Gene Ostert brought his daughter's car for the upgrade after it already got broken into twice.

He talks about a note she left for anyone looking to break into her car and steal it.

"They put a note on the window that says 'Our car's been broken into twice. We have a bar on the steering wheel, there's nothing of value in this car and we are too poor to afford windows, please do not break the window again,' and it hasn't happened since," Ostert said.

More than two-thirds of all reported cases this year in Green Bay have included a KIA or Hyundai.

Police said that more than 100 drivers showed up and 70 of them were serviced. The remaining 30 cars were not required to have the software update.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis gave advice to parents and kids on this subject in June 2023.

"You know I think what kids don't realize is there are serious consequences for stealing a car that's a felony and that's something that when you get caught will impact you, for quite a while," Davis said. "Don't go do something just because you saw it on social media because you could be living with the consequences of it for the rest of your life."

Here is a full list of Hyundai cars that could be in need of a software upgrade, according to police:

Accent (2018-22), Elantra (2011-22), Elantra GT (2013-20), Genesis Coupe (2013-14), Kona (2018-22), Palisade (2020-21), Santa Fe (2013-22), Santa Fe Sport (2013-18), Santa Fe XL (2019), Sonota (2011-19), Tucson (2011-22), Veloster (2012-17 & 2019-21), and Venue (2020-21)

Here is a full list of KIA cars that could be in need of a software upgrade, according to police:

Forte (2011-22), K5 (2021-22), Optima (2011-20), Rio (2011-21), Sedona (2011-21), Seltos (2021-22), Sorento (2011-22), Soul (2010-22), and Sportage (2011-22)

Police advise the public to check if a vehicle needs the anti-theft update by typing the VIN number at the appropriate links for Hyundai vehicles and KIA vehicles.