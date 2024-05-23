Trending in the wrong direction: Car thefts on track to surpass last year's numbers

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — City numbers on car thefts have already surpassed last year's number for this time, according to Green Bay police. Kia and Hyundai cars continue to be most targeted.



Video shows the aftermath of a neighbor's car after an attempted car theft.



Green Bay police say there have been more car thefts and theft attempts reported up to this point (106) than this time last year (93).



Data shows that the most car thefts have occurred on Saturdays. The most frequent time frame for car thefts is between midnight and 6 a.m.

Hyundai and Kia car thefts are rising in Green Bay.

"I'm glad we did something quickly because otherwise it would've been gone," Sally Hawkins, a Green Bay resident, said.

Sally Hawkins and her family moved to Green Bay last June and within months she says someone tried to steal their car.

"I heard a thud sound, not like anything crazy, but I was like what is that and I look outside and there's someone in our vehicle with a flashlight," Hawkins said.

She says she sounded her car alarm and the thief ran but not before damaging the steering column and back window.

"At the time we only had one vehicle, so it really affected our family because parts were really back-ordered, so it took 40 days to get our car back," Hawkins said.

It's a trend that's continued for the past few years — Kia and Hyundai thefts running nationwide.

Green bay police say as of this week, 106 thefts or attempted car thefts have been reported this year. At this point in 2023 it was 93.

Police say if the trend continues, 2024 could surpass last year's total.

According to Lexis Nexis crime data, most car thefts happen here on Saturdays between midnight and 6 a.m.

"It took us a long time to relax in this neighborhood that we're new to, in this city we're new to," Hawkins said.

Green Bay police says it's once again partnering with Kia and Hyundai for a free anti-theft software upgrade clinic on June 6.

Click here for more information regarding the event. Police recommend contacting your local dealership to see if your eligible for an upgrade.