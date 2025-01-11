NBC 26 gives farewell to Fond du Lac neighborhood reporter Margaret Cahill

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's a bittersweet day in the NBC 26 newsroom today as we say goodbye to our Fond du Lac neighborhood reporter Margaret Cahill.

Margaret was NBC 26's first-ever reporter dedicated to Fond du Lac and the surrounding area. So much news happens in Fond du Lac, and Margaret transformed the Fond du Lac community from being a "news desert" to a local news hub.

"I'll miss telling people's stories!" Margaret said. "I have met so many interesting and incredible people through this job and have had the opportunity to share stories that may not otherwise have been covered. I'll miss meeting new people every day who teach me new things about my community and the world. Working at NBC 26 has allowed me to shed light on important issues and tell stories of hope and perseverance through hard times. Plus, I'll miss the cool jacket!"

From real-time news to exclusives, Margaret donated so much of her time bringing you the biggest headlines from the Fond du Lac area and beyond, including:



Margaret joined NBC 26 in July of 2022, after reporting at Scripps' sister station in Lansing, Mich., Fox 47 News WYSM-TV.

She is a graduate of Marquette University's Diederich College of Journalism.

While at Marquette, Margaret studied journalism and political science. She was heavily involved in student media, serving as a reporter and executive producer for the university's television station. Outside the university's newsroom, she interned for the Kiplinger Letter in Washington D.C., the O'Brien Fellowship for Public Service Journalism, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Margaret is a Chicago-area native, and she says she is excited to go back to her hometown to pursue other opportunities.

"I'll still be a fan of local news (of course)," Margaret said.