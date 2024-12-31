"Like camping without gear": Homeless FDL woman shares experience three months into camping ordiance

Local nonprofits say they're helping those experiencing homelessness stay safe in the cold

People living on the streets say they aren't sure where they'll go when the warming shelter closes

Video shows perspectives of nonprofits and the homeless

Fond du Lac's ban on camping outside on city propertyhas been in effect for three months.

Now that northeast Wisconsin is well into winter, local nonprofits say they're working to help people living outside during the cold months. But those living on the streets say there's still uncertainty about what the future will bring.

When the weather turns cold, April Dunisch isn't just uncomfortable.

"It's like camping without gear," Dunisch said.

Like others without a home, she's also at risk of freezing to death in the winter.

To escape the cold and stay alive, she spends her nights at Holy Family's seasonal warming shelter on First Street.

"So right now, I'm safe for that," Dunisch said. "But there are so many people that aren't"

But what happens when the shelter closes for the season?

"I'm worried about if I'm not able to find another place," Dunisch said.

And she's not the only one.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities can ban campers on city property, the city passed an ordinance prohibiting the practice. So far, the Fond du Lac Police Department has issued six citations and eight written warnings.

Julie Hooper with the Fond du Lac Salvation Army says some of the campers reach out to them for help.

"[They ask for] maybe items of clothing or blanket stuff like that as well, and then coming in asking, do we have any resources for housing? Or any way we can help them find housing?" Hooper said.

Nick Teifke is president of the Hope on the Block pantry, which provides resources like toiletries, food, and warm clothing to people in need.

He said he's heard from several people who have still been living outside, even with the ban.

"A lot of what we're hearing from people is, you know, they're being moved around quite a bit," Teifke said. "They'll kind of set up in one location, and then they'll kind of be moved from that location. They'll have to pop up in a different location."

We didn't find any homeless encampments in the city, but Teifke said that doesn't mean they're gone.

"Some of them have kind of spread out a little bit more," Teifke said. "Essentially, they just become less visible."

As for Dunisch, she worries more for others than herself.

"My dad is currently homeless. My cousin's homeless," Dunisch said. "So they were affected by it, because for a while they were staying on Main Street, and once that ban came, they had to find other places to go and not sleep. So it really affected them a lot."

The warming shelter is open until April 30 and can host 36 people.

The shelter says the number of people sleeping there is similar to last year, before the ban on camping outside.

