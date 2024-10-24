Fond du Lac's warming shelter expands to include more beds, shortly after city passes anti-camping law

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After a summer of construction, Fond du Lac's warming shelter can now sleep six more people.

People who work there say those extra beds might be needed to host more guests, after a recent change in city law prohibited camping on public property.



The shelter can now host 36 people, six more than last year.

There are also two more bathrooms and four private showers.

A city ordinance prohibiting camping on public land could bring more people to the shelter, workers say.

Video shows shelter renovations.

On Thursday, Holy Family Catholic Church hosted a celebration, offering a look at its upgraded warming shelter.

The church opened the warming shelter on First Street last fall. Following months of construction, it now sleeps 36 people—six more than last year.

"Last year, we ended up reaching capacity a number of times throughout the year," Fr. Ryan Pruess, Holy Family's pastor, said. "However, we never had to turn anyone away, so that was the really good news."

Last month, Fond du Lac City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting camping outside on public property.

Holy Family Warming Shelter Director of Human Concerns Erin Cobb said the change in law might drive more people to the shelter.

"I do think we'll have more people that'll be here this year than last year, so that's why it's so good that we do have these extra beds to help with them," Cobb said.

The renovation also expanded bathrooms from two to four. And for the first time, there are four private showers for guests.

"Hygiene is so important to like your physical health and your emotional well being," Sarah Razner, Holy Family Director of Marketing and Communications, said.

Two of the new bathrooms and two showers are also wheelchair accessible.

"It was a real goal this year to make sure we made those changes so people could come in, no matter what their abilities, and be able to use our facility easily," Razner said.

The shelter will begin hosting guests on Nov. 1.