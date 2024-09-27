As homelessness debate continues in Fond du Lac. Hope on the Block pantry to move from library location

The Hope on the Block pantry will be relocating from the library prior to Nov. 1.

The pantry serves people in need in downtown Fond du Lac.

Video shows opinions of activists and local leaders.



Outside the Fond du Lac Public Library, the Hope on the Block pantry provides toiletries, food, and other supplies to people in need.

But soon, the pantry will be relocating.

Elenor Rose said she uses the Hope on the Block pantry almost every day.

“Maybe I need some vegetables, or dinner," Rose said.

Hope on the Block partners with the library, but is a separate nonprofit.

It's stocked nightly with supplies by neighbors like Vice President Aymee Renee.

"It's just the items that most people take for granted in their daily lives and don't think about needing in order to maintain their dignity as a person," Renee said.

The Fond du Lac City Council recently passed an ordinance that would prohibit camping on public property.

Craig Molitor, president of Destination Lake Winnebago, which is Fond du Lac County's visitors bureau, said camping downtown could negatively impact businesses.

"We want the business community to be able to thrive and thrive means that the community looks and acts in a functional way," Molitor said.

Shortly after the city council decision, the library board voted to move the Hope on the Block pantry to a new location. Library Board of Trustees President Dusty Krikau said they're working with Hope on the Block to relocate to a new space and continue to serve the community.

"The cabinet was creating a dynamic of political drama that was hindering then the opportunity for both organizations to serve their missions," Krikau said. "So we felt that, in conversations with Hope on the Block, that it would be best suited in another location for the time being."

Steve Awbe owns several properties downtown and is in favor of moving the pantry to city hall or the police station.

"There are a lot of people that avoid the library within the last year because of the activities going on," Awbe said.

Hope on the Block President Nick Teifke and Renee said they’re disappointed with the decision.

"It's important that people have empathy and understand that, you know, these are real people in our community," Teifke said.

Come Nov. 1, pantry users like Rose said they hope they will still be able to access its services.

"I really would like it to still stay local, you know, somewhere close by, because I can't walk around a lot," Rose said.

Teifke and Renee said they don’t yet know where the pantry will be moved, but they’re hoping for a central location.