'I still can't believe it': Blind 97-year-old Fond du Lac woman to throw first pitch at Brewers game

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One Fond du Lac woman is just days away from the opportunity of a lifetime.

Katherine Halbur has been a Milwaukee Brewers fan for about 90 years. But this weekend, the Brew Crew is showing her some love back.



Halbur is legally blind, but still listens to games and is excited to throw the first pitch on Saturday.



"I still can't believe it," Halbur said.

Halbur is 97 and said she remembers cheering on the Brew Crew her whole life.

"I remember standing at the ironing board, ironing with the radio by my side, listening to them when I was 9, 10 years old," Halbur said.

She’s now legally blind, so she listens to the games, hoping to hear her favorite team win big.

"As a blind 97-year-old, great, great grandma, I hope to hear the Brewers win the World Series," Halbur said.

Halbur said her son nominated her for the Brewers Superfan Spotlight.

Now, 52 people, including her entire family and the staff at SSM Health St. Francis assisted living home where she lives, are planning to attend.

"The excitement throughout the facility here is just, it's wonderful," her daughter Rose Bertram said.

The Brewers will take on the Cubs this Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

