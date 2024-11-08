Green Lake Sheriff: Missing kayaker believed to be alive, possibly in Europe

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The search for a missing kayaker in Green Lake County took a new and dramatic turn on Friday.

The Green Lake Sheriff's Department says it believes 44-year-old Ryan Borgwardt is alive and was someplace in Europe.

An investigation found Borgwardt had a second passport, cleared his laptop, took out a $375,000 life insurance policy and was communicating with a woman in Uzbekistan, according to the Green Lake Sheriff's department.

U.S. Customs, The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were involved in the investigation, according to the Green Lake Sheriff.

"Due to the discoveries of this evidence, we were sure that Ryan was not in our lake," Green Lake Sheriff Mark A Podoll said.

"Ryan, if you are viewing this I plead that you contact us or contact your family," the Podoll said. "We understand that things can happen, but there is a family that wants their daddy back."