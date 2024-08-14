'Definitely a drowning': Green Lake County Sheriff's Department provides update on missing kayaker

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Green Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for a kayaker that was reported missing Monday.

The sheriff's department has been seearching daily for a missing 44-year-old man.

The sheriff believes the incident to be a drowning.

Deputies are partnering with a nonprofit and using drones to search the area.

Sheriff Mark Podoll said daily, the sheriff's department has been searching hundreds of acres across Green Lake for the 44-year-old man.

They've found a kayak, a lifejacket, a fishing rod and a tackle box.

Sheriff Podoll said now, they're looking for a body.

"It's definitely a drowning," Podoll said. "We don't believe that he would ever survive this long."

Sheriff Podoll said they've had help from Bruce's Legacy, a nonprofit that assists in search and recovery efforts.

"The reason why we called them in is because their equipment can go very deep where our lake is very deep, over 200 feet deep," Podoll said.

Sheriff Podoll said they're also trying another approach.

"We are in the process of flying two drone missions over the lake, over that area, to see if we see anything that may come to the surface," Podoll said.

He said they're flying the drones in the early morning and evening.

"Because of the sun, reflection on the lake, we can see a lot clearer, and it's very calm," Podoll explained.

The sheriff's department is also asking the community to keep an eye out for evidence.

"We talked with a couple of our our guided tours on our lake, let them know that if you see something, give us a call," Podoll said.

The sheriff’s department said they’ll continue to complete drone missions and work with Bruce’s Legacy, and asks anyone with possible information in this case to contact their office.

