At a heated FDL school board meeting, parents, former teachers again ask board to investigate superintendent

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At a heated Fond du Lac School Board meeting, parents and former teachers shared concerns about the district’s Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig, alleging he spoke disrespectfully to teachers.

A former Fond du Lac school teacher described what she views as a negative culture at the district.

"I heard things like, I have to keep my head down to avoid a target on my back, or we're afraid of losing our job," the teacher said.

This group first addressed the school board two weeks ago, following an Oct. 15 meeting at which speakers said Fleig addressed teachers.

Former teachers said Fleig called the school a “failure” and criticized teachers.

"When people who are on the front line teaching our children are afraid to speak, true collaboration cannot take place," a former teacher said.

Superintendent Fleig was not in attendance at Monday night's meeting. School Board President Todd Schreiter said Fleig was with the high school administration for professional development.

Several speakers at this week’s meeting called for the school board to investigate the superintendent’s actions.

"You have a large population of teachers afraid that they may be unexpectedly placed on administrative leave," one speaker said. "You have a large population of teachers afraid they could be suddenly terminated or forced to resign without any actionable feedback."

But some at this week’s meeting disagreed with the actions of Fleig’s critics.

"Two weeks ago, the method used at the school board meeting was the childish temper tantrum and name calling," one speaker said.

"If someone directly, verbally, verbally attacks staff, including the superintendent, as part of the public comment, I recommend the person get cut off pursuant to school policy," former school board member Rick Gedemer said.

Gedemer asked the community to tone down the rhetoric.

"In my opinion, it is inappropriate to call someone bully," Gedemer said.

Parent Paula Klapperich was cut off by the board after speaking about Fleig’s actions at a previous school district, which School Board President Schreiter said was irrelevant to the current discussion.

"That felt very belittling," the Klapperich said.

NBC 26 first spoke to teachers about these concerns in June 2023.

NBC 26 reached out to Superintendent Fleig for comment, but did not hear back.