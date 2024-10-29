Emotions run high at Fond du Lac school board meeting as community discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Emotions ran high at a packed Fond du Lac school board meeting Monday evening, as community members expressed their opinions about the district’s superintendent Jeffrey Fleig.

Several Fond du Lac School District community members asked the school board to put Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig on administrative leave pending a third party investigation

Others at the meeting spoke in support of Fleig and his leadership, and asked the community to work with him

Video shows the community reaction

"As you can tell by the crowd tonight is an issue in our district," said Wayne Wilson, speaking to a room full of Fond du Lac School District community members.

At the meeting, several parents and a former teacher expressed dissatisfaction with Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig.

“He is a bully," one speaker said.

Former Woodworth Middle School teacher Amy Lubin said she resigned after a Oct. 15 staff meeting at which she said Fleig addressed teachers.

“He stated that it is not the Fond du Lac School District’s way," Lubin said. "[Fleig said] Wodworth is an embarrassment to the district. He stated we are failures as staff members and that as a group, Woodworth likes to embrace a culture of failure and toxic behaviors.”

Lubin said she resigned days later.

"Teachers left the meeting visibly upset first and feeling like their actions and dedication did not matter," Lubin said.

The speakers are asking the board to put Fleig on administrative leave pending a third party investigation.

"I never felt more compelled to reach out to a school board on behalf of my kids," said Rachel Polachek.

Others at the meeting spoke in support of Fleig.

"I thank you, Dr. Fleig, for what you are trying to do," said Darvon Neal. "The methods may not be what what everyone likes, and none of us like to like harsh criticism, but it's only those of us who want to actually grow that accept that criticism, look deep within and find out what it is that we must change about ourselves."

Supporters say Fleig is making important changes in the district.

"I like the standards," said Andy Brault. "I like the expectations. I like where we're going."

They're aksing the community to work with him.

"We are the adults in the room," said Daisy Fraizer. "We have to come to an agreement for our children. "

In June 2023, I reported on several former teachers who expressed concern over Fleig’s leadership style.

Many are part of a Facebook group called “Loss of Confidence in Fond du Lac Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig," which has about 500 members.

Dr. Fleig and all school board members declined to comment at this time.