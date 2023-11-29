'This is awesome', The Cambria Hotel becoming more of a reality

The 58-foot, 4-story Cambria Hotel was approved Tuesday night at the Ashwaubenon Village board meeting unanimously.



Developed hope to begin construction in January



Video shows the visual timeline of how approval process since it was introduced in late August

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Cambria Hotel was one of the first items on the agenda.

A proposed hotel that created significant community concern, especially amongst the small business owners that will soon be forced out.

"If you are a solo artist like myself and many of the other people that are in those buildings, you're going to have a really hard time finding a spot that is suitable size-wise and price wise for you," Crystal Just, a business owner at Asheville Square, which is the space the Cambria Hotel will be built, said.

"If I told you, you had to get out of your house in two months, you'd say well I can't do that," another business owner said.

We've been following this development since late august.

The proposed hotel was introduced to the public on Aug 29 and we then spoke with frustrated business owners.

In a village board meeting on Sept. 26, the Cambria Hotel had a new look.

Instead of it being 70 ft tall and five stories, it was reduced to 54 ft and four stories.

The new look was then approved 4-to-3 by the village board.

A second public hearing was required Tuesday after Gregozeski said the original plan received several revisions:



A direct entrance to the hotel's restaurant

Relocating a bike rack

A buffer between the parking lot and South Oneida St.

The removal of a driveway access to South Oneida St.

An internal sidewalk from Element Way to the primary hotel entrance

A fully updated Planned Unit Development ordinance with the Site Plan review

To much surprise, Tuesday's hearing did not feature any public comment and a unanimous decision made the hotel more of a reality.

Jeff Van Beaver of Acts 1:8 Ministry, which is one of the developers of the hotel, now looks to the future.

"This is awesome, we feel great," Beaver said. "This is going to set up acts 1:8 ministry to do acts of christian kindness all over the world for generations to come."

Developers hope to begin the construction period in January.