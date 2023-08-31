New hotel coming in time for 2025 NFL Draft? Why some are saying not so fast

Cambria Hotel & Suites of Ashwaubenon is a new proposed hotel that could be built on Oneida Street and north of Element Way. The structure would include 100 hotel rooms, a rooftop deck and a restaurant.



The hotel would stand 70-feet tall — exceeding the limit of 35-feet for that area.



Some small businesses say they could be forced out; increased traffic on Oneida, obscured views from homes across the street and a potential increase in late-night noise levels among concerns.

The proposed hotel was introduced to the community Wednesday afternoon at the Ashwaubenon Community Center.

The meeting was open to the public as village administration and people living in the area learned more about the specs of the hotel and what it could bring the area.

Joel Gregozeski, Ashwaubenon village manager, says it is all part in growing development of the village, especially in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"There's really kind of something for everyone here," Gregozeski said. "It's been a strategic for the village of Ashwaubenon is kind of grow that sports and entertainment area."

Acts 1:8 Ministries joins J-Cap Real Estate and Consolidated Construction Company in proposing the Cambria Hotel and Suites.

Jeff VanBeaver, president of Acts 1:8, attended the meeting where he and other representatives were challenged on how the hotel could impact the community.

"We are just thrilled with this opportunity," VanBeaver said. "We want to help make this community a better place. And we believe with this hotel and commercial space, it's going to be a wonderful opportunity for the Lambeau district and Green Bay."

Some community members are not feeling the same way.

Crystal Just, a tattoo business owner and artist, says if the hotel is approved, she will be forced to relocate her business. The hotel would be constructed on the same grounds her business and others are currently located.

Development for the new hotel could begin as early as November, giving Just two months to figure where to move her tattoo business.

"Any action will always have a consequence," Just said. "Most of the properties for commercial lease are massive spaces, so if you're a solo artist like myself and many of the other people that are in those buildings, you're going to have a really hard time finding a spot that is suitable size wise and price wise for you."

Others living in the area added that the new hotel would not make the homeowners feel less protected.

"You're not protecting our homes, you're note protecting our families, you're not controlling the traffic, and how is this going to help it," one community member said.

Two phases of construction would take place for the hotel and its commercial spaces. Phase one would solely focusing on building the hotel and phase two would consist of developing two large commercial spaces.

If the proposal is approved by the Village board by the end of September, construction could last anywhere between twelve and fourteen months.

