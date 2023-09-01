'Shocked to find the answers': Homeowners, business owners in Ashwaubenon concerned about new hotel proposal

The proposed hotel, Cambria Hotel & Suites, would obtain a 2.3 acre space that currently consists of a strip mall of small businesses at Asheville Square



The hotel is projected to be 70 ft tall which exceeds the height limit (36 ft.) for the area. Developers will have to apply to be exempted from the 36-foot limit through the Village Plan Unit Development District.



Bob Krenke's Frame of Mind shop is one of those businesses. He says he's confident the hotel building will be approved and that he and the other businesses in the area, will be forced to relocate.



The proposal of the 100-room, 70-feet tall hotel will be reviewed by the Site Planning Committee on Tuesday and could be approved by the Village Board by the end of September. Construction could start as early as November.

Krenke first heard about the possibility of a new development coming to the area just a couple of weeks ago.

"I saw a gentlemen out with a pickup truck, he had a drone and was going over the top of these buildings, so I thought I'd be nosy so I walked out and talk to him," Krenke said. "I asked questions and was shocked to find the answers."

He learned that the proposed hotel could be built where his and other businesses are located at Asheville Square. At a meeting Wednesday, he and other community members voiced their concerns.

"I think they could tell that everybody in the room was not very happy with what they were doing."

Joel Gregozeski, Ashwaubenon Village Manager, says the community's concern make this development a unique opportunity.

"This is kind of an interesting project because of the density that's being asked for," Gregozeski said. "With the height and its adjacency to single-family homes on the other side of the street."

Gregozeski further added that there have been other proposals that have had similar requests of being exempt from the height restrictions. Many of them being approved, but none being "immediately adjacent" to residential homes.

The video shows a map of the village of Ashwaubenon and what areas call for the 36-foot restriction. Other areas have a 60-foot restrictions, some even having a 120-foot restriction.