PHOTOS: Flooding hits neighborhoods across northeast Wisconsin

Heavy rains Monday night into Tuesday morning have brought flood warnings to several areas of northeast Wisconsin.

The Big Falls Dam in Waupaca County is now in a stable condition, emergency management officials said Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after the National Weather Service said earlier Tuesday that a dam failure was "imminent."

Kyle Langellier/NBC 26 A photo from the Little Wolf River in Little Falls shows flooding in Waupaca County.

WATCH: Jordan Brennan's update on the possible dam break as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Dam failure imminent at Big Falls Dam along the Little Wolf River

An overpass is damaged from flood waters on Jaworski Road near Pulaski.

Shawn Shanle/NBC 26 An overpass is damaged from flood waters on Jaworski Road near Pulaski.

The Suamico Fire Department rescued three people Tuesday after flood waters threatened a home in the 3700 block of Stream Road.

Suamico Fire Department The Suamico Fire Department rescued three people Tuesday after flood waters threatened a home in the 3700 block of Stream Road.

Heavy rain has led to devastating flooding in Clintonville, prompting neighbors to take action and protect their homes and businesses.

Neighbors unite in Clintonville to battle rising floodwaters

Floodwaters in Brown County closed County GV/Monroe Road and Hoffman road for the second time in to weeks, according to the Brown County Sheriff.

Eric O'Neil/NBC 26 A photo from the morning of April 14 shows high waters in Bellevue, prompting Brown County to close a portion of County GV near HWY 172.

Flooding will continue to be a concern over the next few days, according to NBC 26 Today meteorologist Jordan Brennan. There are multiple flood alerts across northeast Wisconsin after Monday night’s rain further raised water levels with more active weather on the way Tuesday evening.