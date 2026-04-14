Neighbors unite: Clintonville residents battle rising floodwaters

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — Heavy rain has led to devastating flooding in Clintonville, prompting neighbors to take action and protect their homes and businesses.

Outside the Clintonville Public Library, business owners and volunteers lined up to fill sandbags, working side by side to hold back the rising water.

“It’s community working together… it’s really nice to see," Clintonville business owner Rosemary Knapp said. “I don’t know who brought the sand, but here are people just filling up bags. My son is getting them for his house, and the kids are filling more for maybe the people who can’t.”

Despite the uncertainty, Knapp says neighbors remain hopeful, doing what they can while the water continues to rise.

Clintonville Police are urging drivers to obey road closures and never go around barricades. While some families are evacuating as a precaution, others are staying put — fortifying their properties and bracing for more rain.