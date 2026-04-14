Driver okay after truck swept into river

UPDATE: A driver is alright after their truck was swept into the Little Suamico River Tuesday morning, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriffs say the accident happened at around 5 a.m. Tuesday due to a failed bridge on Jaworski Road in the Town of Chase. The driver got out on his own and was treated for minor injuries.

According to Sheriff Todd Skarban, the truck was lost in the river, until around 3:30 p.m. when its roof was found. The sheriff said the vehicle will be removed as water recedes.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: An overpass is damaged from flood waters on Jaworski Road near Pulaski.

Oconto County sheriff Todd Skarban tells neighbors to avoid the area as the bridge is "completely washed out and very dangerous."

Damage is seen below on photos taken by NBC 26 photojournalist Shawn Shanle.

Shawn Shanle/NBC 26 An overpass is damaged from flood waters on Jaworski Road near Pulaski.

Shawn Shanle/NBC 26

As of late morning Tuesday, Oconto County remains under a flood warning.

Stay with NBC 26 for the latest updates.