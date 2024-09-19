Packers up to six new properties in 2024

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have purchased at least six new properties in Brown County in 2024.



The Green Bay Packers continue to pick up real estate — now up to at least six properties acquired in 2024. We're at the former Packer Fastener building, which the Packers bought this year.

The Packers bought property and tore down houses on these two properties in the shadow of Lambeau Field this year, and also bought this gas station, this soap store, and this motorsports store.

That's six new properties, including this building a bit further from the stadium — nuts and bolts company Packer Fastener occupied it until March, and now a Packers spokesman says it will be used "to support packers pro shop operations."

Packer Fastener and its iconic hex nut have moved to a larger facility in Ashwaubenon which chief technology officer Bill Feck says is a big upgrade.

"The last building we were at, we actually had to be in three different buildings to house all our people," Feck said. "So this has offered us the ability to get everyone under one roof, which is just huge for our company."

The company is settling into its new home.

"Moving a warehouse of this magnitude, with all the different steel and fasteners and parts we sell was a big initiative, but it was also a lot of fun," Feck said.

Packer Fastener would not comment on the sale with the Packers, but Brown County land records show the Green and Gold paid $2.35 million for a property recently valued at just under $600,000.

The Packers also own another warehouse on Ashland Avenue's frontage road, which they also use as a distribution center for the Pro Shop, but the team did not elaborate on plans for its other new properties near Lambeau.