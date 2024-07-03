Green and Gold Empire: Packers pick up a property for $1.2 million

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The Packers continue to obtain land around Lambeau Field, finalizing the purchase of the building and property at 841 Mike McCarthy Way last week. The building is currently home to Team 2 Racing motorsports store.



The Packers declined to comment directly about the purchase

We told you in May this building was up for sale. Well, now ot has a new owner: the next-door neighbor Green Bay Packers.

The Packers bought this soap store and this gas station this year, and are now adding another property on the same block of Mike McCarthy Way — this motorsports store, and the lot it sits on.

They paid $1.2 million dollars for it — less than the $1.5 million it was originally listed for.

The building's former owner did not want to go on camera, but tells me the negotiations were "fair." The sale was finalized last week, according to county records.

Tom Kalies owns the Team 2 Racing business inside — but not the building, as he's currently leasing the space.

"I knew, once the building was bought a year and a half ago, it was going to be sold to the Packers probably, eventually," Kalies said. "So it was always in the back of my mind that they would eventually buy it."

Kalies plans to negotiate a lease with the Packers, to remain in the building for now.

"I have been a part of this community for 30 some-odd years, in the motorcycle accessory business, [and] I plan on being hopefully around another 30 years," Kalies said. "Obviously the Packers purchased my building, so I look forward to working with them in the near future."

The Packers declined to comment on the sale but tell NBC 26 any purchase is "in position for potential use."

Team 2 customers say they'll follow the business wherever it may go.

"The owner, he's been big in providing for the whole motocross community," Brody Wilson said.

"Team 2 has been around a long time, and they've always had a good reputation," Jeff McNeill said. "They do a good business, so that's what keeps people coming back."

The Team 2 building's former owner also owns this neighboring auto repair shop building but tells me he doesn't currently plan to sell it.