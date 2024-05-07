Commercial property near Lambeau Field hits market for $1.5 million

TITLETOWN — Another commercial property near Lambeau Field is for sale, on the same block as two others recently purchased by the Green Bay Packers.



(The following is a transcription of the full web story)

We're on Mike McCarthy way, where another commercial property near Lambeau Field is now up for sale.

Surrounded on three sides by Packers-owned land, this building hit the market Friday.

The half-acre lot and building are listed for $1.5 million.

The listing agent, Mike Hubert, tells me he's gotten more clicks on this property than any of his other properties over the weekend.

The listing advises buyers to "Act fast to be open for the '25 draft."

This comes as the Packers finalize purchases of the BP gas station and Soap Products LLC properties on the same block — so Packers-owned land nearly surrounds this plot.

The owners of Soap Products say they will vacate their store by December 31.

Across the street, the building's current tenant is Team 2 Racing — but the business does not own the building.

The owner of Team 2 tells us the business plans to relocate when the building is sold.