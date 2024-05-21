Three months without Elijah: Search zeros in on Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Three months ago on February 20, 3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing in Two Rivers. Despite continuous efforts by police, the FBI, and the local community, there has been no sign of the young boy.

On Monday, NBC 26 spoke with Captain Andrew Raatz of the Two Rivers Police Department, who assured me the investigation remains focused on the Two Rivers area.

Since Elijah's disappearance, those frustrated with the lack of new information may feel the investigation has stalled, Captain Raatz confirms the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"The public's pretty aware at this point we've been searching in around Two Rivers. We obviously asked for a video a while back in certain areas or in certain time periods. So, like I said, there's there's things that we clearly think are yet to be found in this area." Capt. Raatz said.

"I think you have to go with the thought that where the majority of your evidence lies is where you're going to search because it points this direction," Capt. Raatz added.

Both Elijah Vue's mother and her partner, Jessy Vang, who reported the boy missing are awaiting trial on child neglect charges. Neither has been charged in connection with the boy's disappearance.

Captain Raatz says in addition to the Two Rivers Police, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), The FBI, the U.S. Air Force, The Civil Air Patrol, and several other departments. These agencies are working tirelessly every day, to uncover the truth about what happened to Elijah Vue.

NBC 26 will continue to follow this investigation, providing updates on-air and online.

