Search for Elijah Vue has included manholes, police say

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers Police say the search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue has included manholes throughout Manitowoc County.

Two Rivers Water and Light and Manitowoc Public Utilities have helped investigators in their search for Elijah, who has now been missing for more than two months.

Police say the FBI has ended its aerial search they began in April The Wisconsin Drone Network has also completed several more searches.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and follow up on various leads.

They are encouraging people to continue searching for the little boy.

Elijah's mother Katrina Baur appeared in court earlier this week seeking a lower bond. A judge denied her motion.

Elijah's caretaker Jesse Vang, who is Baur's partner, has pleaded not guilty to a child neglect charge.

Neither Vang nor Baur have been charged in Elijah's disappearance.