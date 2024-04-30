Elijah Vue's mother returns to court seeking a lower bond, judge denies motion

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue returned to court on Tuesday.

Katrina Baur and her attorney Ann Larson asked for her $15,000 bond to be reduced to a signature bond.

Larson stated that she provided a sealed address where Baur would live in town and said she would be willing to do a sign-in every day at the jail.

The state opposed the motion citing previous missed court dates in past years.

Orson Vue, Elijah's uncle, spoke briefly asking the judge to deny the motion.

Judge Robert Dewane denied the motion keeping her bond at $15,000. He mentioned not being able to control the situation if she was released and expressed concern for Baur's own safety.

A status conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 28.