Case update: Elijah Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, is expected back in court next Tuesday

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Katrina Baur's case saw a little movement on Friday.

District attorney Jacalyn LaBre tells me the only action Friday was a meeting she held with Baur’s attorney.

Baur is the mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue. The little boy disappeared more than two months ago. Baur has been charged with child neglect, but not in Vue’s disappearance.

The district attorney said the two sides reviewed documents and made other preparations for Baur’s motion hearing on Tuesday.

I'll have more for you from the Manitowoc County Courthouse then.