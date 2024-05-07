Watch Now
Two Rivers Police talk about rumors spreading in the search for Elijah Vue

3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing in Two Rivers in the morning of February 20.
Where is Elijah Vue
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 07, 2024
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers Police are speaking out over misinformation on search efforts for Elijah Vue.

Police say rumors recently spread that they have not allowed a group called Midwest Equusearch to help search for the missing three-year-old boy.

"That is incorrect, misleading and serves as a distraction away from our efforts to find Elijah," police said in a news release. "We have been in contact with many volunteer search organizations, as we work hand in hand to coordinate efforts. In our conversation with Equusearch we utilized their expertise and they confirmed we are currently using the best technology and resources available."

Police say no local, state, or federal agency has denied a volunteer organization from taking part in a search nor have they needed permission from police to participate in a search.

Canine units and horses are helping search for Elijah this week.

The three-year-old has been missing for more than two months and has not been found.

Police are continuing to encourage people to take part in legal search efforts.

