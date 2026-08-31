Suspect in fatal Lombardi Ave. crash seeks another bond reduction

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Douglas Proehl, the 69-year-old man charged in a deadly January crash on Lombardi Avenue, has filed a third motion seeking another reduction in his bond, court records show.

In a motion filed Monday, Proehl's attorneys asked the court to lower his cash bond from $300,000 to $50,000 while keeping existing conditions in place — including absolute sobriety, SCRAM monitoring, no contact with the victim's family and others.

The defense also proposed house arrest with GPS monitoring and alcohol and drug counseling. They argued Proehl has remained in jail as neither he nor his family can afford the $300,000 bond amount, which was reduced from $500,000 in July. His defense also mentioned concerns about health issues and a medical condition he is getting treatment for.

The latest filing comes after Proehl recently moved to suppress field sobriety test evidence, arguing police violated his constitutional rights by continuing sobriety testing after he requested an attorney while in custody.

The fatal crash happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Lombardi Avenue near Holmgren Way. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a truck heading east on Lombardi ran a red light and struck a sedan turning south onto Holmgren. Witnesses told investigators that the truck, driven by Proehl, ran a red light before the collision. The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Chloe (Chara) Bishop.

According to a criminal complaint, officers at the scene could smell a strong odor of intoxicating beverages on Proehl's breath and person. Officers also stated he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and told them he had "2 beers an hour and a half ago."

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, where a judge is expected to discuss the two motions.