Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old girl killed in two-car crash, suspected drunk driver arrested

17-year-old girl killed in two-car crash, suspected drunk driver arrested
IMG_3338.jpg
NBC 26
Screenshot
IMG_3338.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash with a suspected drunk driver on Lombardi Avenue Friday night.

Around 5 p.m. Friday a truck driving east on Lombardi crashed into a sedan turning south onto Holmgren Way, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old man from Luxemburg, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Witnesses told investigators the truck drove through a red light.

The driver of the sedan, a 45-year-old Green Bay man, was hurt and taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old girl was the daughter of the driver. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids