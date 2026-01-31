17-year-old girl killed in two-car crash, suspected drunk driver arrested

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash with a suspected drunk driver on Lombardi Avenue Friday night.

Around 5 p.m. Friday a truck driving east on Lombardi crashed into a sedan turning south onto Holmgren Way, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old man from Luxemburg, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Witnesses told investigators the truck drove through a red light.

The driver of the sedan, a 45-year-old Green Bay man, was hurt and taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old girl was the daughter of the driver. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No names have been released at this time.