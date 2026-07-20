Bond lowered for man accused of deadly crash

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The bond for a man accused of causing a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue in January has been reduced by $200,000, according to court records.

Douglas Proehl, 69, is charged with four felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Chloe (Chara) Bishop and injured 45-year-old Danny Bishop.

A cash bond of $500,000 was set for Proehl in early February. On Monday, a Brown County judge lowered that to $300,000 during a bail hearing. Court records note additional conditions of release would include absolute sobriety, no presence in taverns or liquor stores, wearing a SCRAM device, not operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and no contact with the victims' family.

The fatal crash happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Lombardi Avenue near Holmgren Way. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a truck heading east on Lombardi ran a red light and struck a sedan turning south onto Holmgren. Witnesses told investigators the truck, driven by Proehl, went through the red light before the collision.

According to a criminal complaint, officers at the scene could smell a strong odor of intoxicating beverages on Proehl's breath and person. Officers also stated he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and told them he had "2 beers an hour and a half ago."

Proehl is next due in court on Sept. 3 for a status conference.