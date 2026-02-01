Family identifies teen killed in Ashwaubenon suspected OWI crash

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Family has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Ashwaubenon as Chloe Bishop.

The teen's aunt, Rebecca Campbell, confirmed to NBC 26 that Bishop and her father, Danny Bishop, who was seriously injured, were in the car that was hit.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Lombardi Avenue near Holmgren Way. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a truck heading east on Lombardi ran a red light and struck a sedan turning south onto Holmgren.

Witnesses told investigators the truck, driven by a 69-year-old Luxemburg man, went through the red light before the collision. The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

According to a GoFundMe created by Campbell, Chloe (Chara) Bishop was “vibrant and truly one-of-a-kind” and “had her whole life ahead of her.” The fundraiser says Danny Bishop remains hospitalized and is “fighting to recover” from his injuries.

The GoFundMe is raising money for funeral and cremation costs for Chloe and other expenses to help out the family. “The shock and heartbreak of losing her so suddenly is something no family is ever prepared for,” the post reads.

No further updates on charges or the driver’s court appearance have been released.