Man charged in connection to Lombardi Avenue deadly crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Douglas Proehl, 69, has been charged in connection to the Friday night deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Chloe (Chara) Bishop.

Proehl appeared at the Brown County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation, and operating while intoxicated causing injury (second and subsequent offense) — both felonies.

A judge set his bail at $500,000. Additionally, he was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Lombardi Avenue near Holmgren Way. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a truck heading east on Lombardi ran a red light and struck a sedan turning south onto Holmgren. Witnesses told investigators the truck, driven by Proehl, went through the red light before the collision.

According to a criminal complaint, officers at the scene of the accident could smell the strong odor of intoxicating beverages on Proehl's breath and on his person. Officers also stated he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Proehl stated to officers at the scene he had "2 beers an hour and a half ago", according to the complaint.