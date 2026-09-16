Josh Jacobs court hearing set for Sept. 24

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A status conference has been scheduled for Sept. 24 in the Josh Jacobs legal case, according to online court records.

The hearing comes one day after Jacobs' former girlfriend moved to have all records from the case — including video — sealed from the public.

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with the woman last spring.

He remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list and cannot practice or play.

The status conference is set for 11 a.m. next Thursday — the same night the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

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