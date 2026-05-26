Josh Jacobs arrested in Brown County following domestic disturbance investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday in Brown County following a domestic disturbance investigation, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs on Friday, May 23, at approximately 8:37 a.m.

Following the investigation, Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following charges:



Battery — Domestic Abuse

Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse

Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim

In a press release, Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information has been released.

The Packers have not yet publicly commented on the arrest.