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Josh Jacobs arrested in Brown County following domestic disturbance investigation

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David Zalubowski/AP
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday in Brown County following a domestic disturbance investigation, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs on Friday, May 23, at approximately 8:37 a.m.

Following the investigation, Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following charges:

  • Battery — Domestic Abuse
  • Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse
  • Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse
  • Strangulation and Suffocation
  • Intimidation of a Victim

In a press release, Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information has been released.

The Packers have not yet publicly commented on the arrest.

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