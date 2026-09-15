Push to seal evidence in Josh Jacob's legal case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The former girlfriend of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is moving to have records from a battery, criminal damage to property case sealed from the public permanently.

The running back was charged with battery and criminal damage to property last month. He was arrested on May 26 on five charges after he turned himself in. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical. Last week, Jacobs pleaded no contest to the charges in an agreement that allowed the 28-year-old to avoid jail time.

Attorneys representing the woman, who was only identified in court records as ANM, have filed a motion Tuesday to seal all records connected to the May incident.

Last week, Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer issued an order temporarily sealing evidence related to the case. With this new filing, the woman's legal team seeks to make the sealing permanent.

In the filings, the woman's defense argues "the matter has generated significant public and media attention, resulting in heightened public interest in the proceedings and an increased likelihood that information contained in the record will be widely disseminated."

Attorneys argue the public release of materials would "threaten or substantially impair" ANM's privacy, dignity, personal security, emotional well-being and more. They further argue the public interest in protecting ANM outweighs the interest in releasing victim-identifying and sensitive victim-related material.

The woman's legal team adds ANM is not looking to interfere with any legitimate law enforcement procedure, and only seeking to prevent disclosure of materials that could harm her.

According to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has been trying to obtain a video as part of its investigation. In the meantime, Jacobs remains on the Commissioner Exempt List. Jacobs cannot practice or play while on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List. However, he will still be paid and remain under contract. He does not count against the 53-man roster.