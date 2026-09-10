Jacobs avoids jail time after pleading no contest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest Thursday morning to misdemeanor charges in Brown County court.

Jacobs appeared in person for an initial appearance, where he entered no contest pleas to two counts: battery and criminal damage to property.

In Wisconsin, a "no contest" plea means you are not admitting or denying your guilt, but you will not contest the facts behind the case.

A judge accepted the plea for the battery count and convicted Jacobs, ordering him to pay a $1,000 fine. For the count of criminal damage to property, the judge accepted his plea under the conditions of no further criminal acts, no contact with the victim, counseling, supervision and restitution pay.

The agreement allows Jacobs to avoid jail time.

Jacobs’ attorney said the investigation, which began in May, allowed all parties to negotiate a resolution before Thursday’s hearing.

A $10,000 signature bond was set on the condition that the running back comply with the terms of the agreement and have no contact with the victim.

Last month, Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested on May 26 on five charges after he turned himself in. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical.

Jacobs was placed on the commissioner exempt list after being charged.

Jacobs cannot practice or play while on the NFL's commissioner exempt list. However, he will still be paid and remain under contract. He does not count against the 53-man roster.

There is no set timeline for how long Jacobs could remain on the list. Only the NFL commissioner can take Jacobs off the list.

The woman alleged on May 23, she looked through Jacobs' phone and saw that he had been communicating with other women. It's reported the two argued and there were physical struggles at times.

Police were dispatched after a 911 open line captured yelling before the call disconnected. Police found the woman at a neighbor's home as she was talking with Brown County dispatch.

The woman allegedly told officers that she had a lump on her head after the fight.

The NFL released the following statement Thursday:

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt list." - NFL

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An initial appearance in Josh Jacobs’ criminal case is scheduled for late Thursday morning at the Brown County Courthouse.

The running back faces misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

