Suspect in Marinette homicide case waives extradition hearings in Minnesota

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (NBC 26) — Robert Chilcote, the suspect in Gabriella Cartagena's murder, waived his right to go through extradition proceedings in Minnesota on Friday.

Chilcote appeared remotely in front of Minnesota's Judge Catherine McPherson Friday morning. During the hearing, Chilcote waived his right to go through extradition hearings, therefore allowing officials to take him to Wisconsin to face a homicide charge.

He will continue to be held at Wright County Jail pending Wisconsin picking him up, according to Judge McPherson.

No court dates have been scheduled in Marinette County yet.

Cartagena went missing on Feb. 4, after she was last seen at Red Arrow Park in Marinette. Shortly before her disappearance, police say she placed a call to her mother and was heard saying "don't shoot me."

In a news conference, the Marinette Police Department confirmed she had been found dead in a wooded area near Birch Creek Road in Menominee, Michigan.

Chilcote was arrested on Feb. 5 in Wright County after a chase with police that authorities say reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. A deputy’s report included in the complaint says a loaded rifle was found in the vehicle, and Wisconsin investigators later reported being told multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered during a search of the car.

According to the criminal complaint, Chilcote told a Marinette detective, “it was an accident,” then said Cartagena was in Michigan. The complaint says Chilcote described an argument in the car, then he tried to scare her with a gun, and said the gun went off, striking her in the head.

