Boyfriend of Gabriella Cartagena charged with murder, according to online court records

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Robert Chilcote, who was identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Gabriella Cartagena earlier this week, has now been charged with first-degree murder, according to online court records.

Chilcote, who Marinette Police say was Cartagena's boyfriend, was arrested in Wright County, Minnesota, on Feb. 5. Police add multiple firearms were found in his vehicle.

Cartagena went missing on Feb. 4, after she was last seen at Red Arrow Park in Marinette. Shortly before her disappearance, police say she placed a call to her mother and was heard saying "don't shoot me."

In a news conference Thursday, the Marinette Police Department confirmed she had been found dead in a wooded area near Birch Creek Road in Menominee, Michigan.