Missing Marinette woman found dead, police confirm

gabriella cartagena
Marinette Police Department
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — In a news conference, the Marinette Police Department confirmed Gabriella Cartagena was found dead.

Police say Cartagena was found dead on Tuesday morning in a wooded area near Birch Creek Road in Menominee, Michigan.

She was last seen alive last Wednesday, Feb. 4 near the area of Red Arrow Park in the City of Marinette. Police say she placed a call to her mother just before disappearing. During the call, she was heard saying "don't shoot me."

A suspect, now identified as Robert Chilcote, is in custody in Wright County, Minnesota.

Officials are waiting on autopsy results to file charges in Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will continue to provide updates.

