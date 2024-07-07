Manawa Fire Chief: “Still a lot left to do" in flood recovery process

MANAWA (NBC 26) — Manawa continues to find its footing after a hectic Friday of severe weather which dumped more than 5 inches of rain on the town.



Manawa Fire Chief and Director of Public Works Josh Smith says there’s “still a lot left to do"

Some neighbors say their basements remain flooded

Smith says Lindsay Athletic Park was under 4-6 feet of floodwater Friday

Smith gave updates on the wastewater treatment plant, the Manawa Dam, the local nursing home, and next steps for the city

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

In an exclusive interview with NBC 26, Manawa Fire Chief and Director of Public Works Josh Smith says there’s “still a lot left to do” as the city recovers from damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.

It’s been two days since Manawa was slammed with torrential rains which caused flash flooding, fears of a total dam failure, and a boil water advisory. On Saturday, we reported that the situation had “stabilized,” per city authorities.

However, many are still dealing with the after effects. Fire Chief Smith says he and his team knocked on between 50 and 100 doors to evacuate people out of precaution Friday, but believes that number could be “even more.”

Though residents returned to their homes Friday evening, NBC 26 spoke with some neighbors around the community Sunday, and they say their basements were completely flooded and they had to clear out their homes in order to start cleaning up.

Alongside thelifted water boil advisory Saturday evening, Fire Chief Smith gave a positive update on the water treatment plant.

“As of 11 a.m. [Saturday], we were able to get the wastewater treatment plant running. It’s now back to full strength.”

Smith also provided an update on the seniors from the Manawa Community Nursing Center who are still taking refuge at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in the nearby village of King.

“We actually had the owner of the building stop by the fire station yesterday as they search through and assess the damages. They’ve also got an electrician coming in to further assess the state of the building and will work from there. The staff at King made sure that the seniors were able to get into beds and into their rooms okay.”

While the waters in the Manawa Millpond have leveled out, there were still some concerns about the remaining portion of the Manawa Dam which is still standing.

“It is what it is about the dam. We won’t know the state of it until our structural engineers come in and examine it.”

And Smith says while there are is still plenty of cleanup to do, he is grateful for everyone who helped the city, especially through the water boil advisory.

“Continued thanks for the people who donated water for the people that needed it.”

Fire Chief Smith says Lindsay Athletic Park remains closed “until further notice.” He also says the Department of Public Works has blocked off a portion of the Sturm Memorial Library parking lot out of precaution, as land around the lot continues to erode from the flowing water.