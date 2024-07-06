Fire chief: Manawa boil water advisory likely to be lifted Saturday evening

MANAWA (NBC 26) — Manawa Fire Chief and Public Works Director Josh Smith says he hopes for city-wide boil water advisory to be lifted around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.



City officials say the flooding situation has "stabilized," but will wait until Saturday evening to lift the water boil advisory

More than 200 first responders were on the scene in Manawa to facilitate evacuations, clean up water, and prevent the Manawa Dam from breaking completely

The Manawa Fire Department is hosting a water drive Saturday afternoon at its station at 500 Bridge St., providing free water to those affected by the boil water advisory

Smith says the reason for the boil water advisory was because the city wastewater treatment center, located downstream of the eroded Manawa Dam, experienced torrential flooding.

Smith says he and other DPW workers and emergency officials stayed as late as 12 a.m. Saturday morning to clear water out of the facility.

Manawa Mayor Mike Frazier says anyone who is directly affected by the flooding should call 211 for more details on how to get help. The mayor also lamented the cancellation of this weekend's Mid-Western Rodeo in Manawa, calling it a "big loss" for charity.

