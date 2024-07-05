Dam break in Waupaca County is imminent, residents asked to move to higher ground

UPDATE: The U.S. National Weather Service of Green Bay says a dam break on the Little Wolf River below the Manawa Dam in Waupaca County is imminent, and they are expecting major flooding downstream from the Manawa dam and the Little Wolf River.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to move to higher ground now.

"Act quickly to protect your life," the weather service wrote in a Facebook post. "Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A flash flood warning is issued for central Waupaca County, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of Green Bay.

The City of Manawa is urging residents to avoid travelling at this time as several roads in the city are flooded and washed away, including Union Street, N. Bridge Street, Beech Street, Howard Street and Industrial Drive.

Emergency shelter is taking place at Manawa High School, according to the city.

Law enforcement is currently limiting access to the city due to the flooding.

The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says more than five inches of rain has fallen near Manawa.

A local nursing home has been evacuated.

