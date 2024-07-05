Waupaca County issues boil water advisory

WAUPACA COUNTY — Public health officials have declared a “Boil Water Advisory” for Manawa and surrounding areas, according to a release from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

This means the public should assume tap water is unsafe to drink, and boil tap water before drinking it.

The Sheriff's Office says the advisory has been issued because of severe flooding in the area. The flooding has cause National Weather Service officials to fear failure of the Manawa Dam.

Officials say they are recommending this course of action as a precautionary measure until some water testing can be done to ensure it is safe to consume.

Manawa area residents are advised to take the following precautions:

