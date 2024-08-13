Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Green Bay voters participate in Wisconsin primary

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP
Poll worker Bill Martens mans the ballot machine and &quot;I Voted: stickers at the Hart Park Muellner Building in Wauwatosa, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a variety of state and local spring primary races. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today voters in our neighborhoods are casting their ballots in the August 2024 Wisconsin primary. We're keeping track of election day updates and results here.

Election Resources
Sample Ballots Polling Location Look-up Election Results

4:00 p.m.: Voters have four more hours to get out and vote in the Wisconsin primary. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters they'll need a photo ID to cast their ballot.

3:00 p.m.: Voters have five more hours to participate in the Wisconsin primary. Polls close at 8 p.m. Anyone still in line at 8 p.m. can vote.

7:00 a.m.: Polls opened across Wisconsin. Voters in our neighborhoods will weigh in several races, including a U.S. Senate Republican primary and a Republican U.S. Congressional primary in District 8. In addition to these key races, voters will be asked two questions. Both have to do with who has the power to determine how funding is appropriated and allocated in Wisconsin.Read more on those questions here.

