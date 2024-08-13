LIVE BLOG: Green Bay voters participate in Wisconsin primary

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today voters in our neighborhoods are casting their ballots in the August 2024 Wisconsin primary. We're keeping track of election day updates and results here.

4:00 p.m.: Voters have four more hours to get out and vote in the Wisconsin primary. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters they'll need a photo ID to cast their ballot.

Your photo ID for voting doesn't need your current address. Learn more at https://t.co/7NAIK7aAps pic.twitter.com/7iahCB379V — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) August 13, 2024

3:00 p.m.: Voters have five more hours to participate in the Wisconsin primary. Polls close at 8 p.m. Anyone still in line at 8 p.m. can vote.

7:00 a.m.: Polls opened across Wisconsin. Voters in our neighborhoods will weigh in several races, including a U.S. Senate Republican primary and a Republican U.S. Congressional primary in District 8. In addition to these key races, voters will be asked two questions. Both have to do with who has the power to determine how funding is appropriated and allocated in Wisconsin.Read more on those questions here.

