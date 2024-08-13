Ballot questions ask voters to decide whether to limit the governor's spending power

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters will decide Tuesday whether to limit the governor’s ability to spend federal funds.

The two questions on the ballot in the statewide primary are the result of a yearslong power struggle between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature over how Evers used federal COVID-19 aid.

Evers had discretion to spend more than $4.5 billion in pandemic aid from the federal government, according to a report by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Evers used much of that money to support health care, small businesses, education, and child care during the pandemic. But auditors criticized the Evers administration for not being transparent about how it made spending decisions.

Republicans have tried since 2021 to pass a law restricting the governor’s ability to spend federal funds, but Evers has vetoed their bills. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment if it is passed by a majority of voters.

Early voters have reported being confused by the technical wording of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The first question on the Aug. 13 ballot would amend the Wisconsin Constitution to bar the Legislature from delegating its authority to make appropriations. The Legislature passed a law in the 1930s during the Great Depression allowing the governor to allocate federal relief.

The second question would require the governor to get approval from the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee before spending money the governor has accepted from the federal government.

Republicans support voting “yes” on both questions, saying they believe the referendums will bring more transparency to government.

"Right now there are no checks and balances with this type of money," said Republican Rep. Robert Wittke, who sponsored the amendments. "We have no input, no oversight until after the fact."

Democratic lawmakers and liberal organizing groups oppose the measures and say voting “no” will protect the governor’s ability to respond quickly during emergencies.

"This is a Republican power grab, plain and simple," said Democratic Rep. Francesca Hong. "They aim to strip the power from the governor and will cause all federal funding to Wisconsin to be caught up in legislative gridlock.”

