Harm Venhuizen (VEN-hi-zen) is NBC 26’s State Capitol Reporter.

Based in Madison, Harm covers the state Legislature, the Governor’s office, a variety of state agencies, and their impact on Northeast Wisconsin. He is no stranger to the America's Dairyland. Harm grew up on a farm in Dodge County and spent his high school years milking cows on a nearby dairy farm. His traditional Dutch name comes from his grandfather.

Harm studied at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he majored in political science and philosophy, and minored in journalism. As editor of the student newspaper, he was named 2022 Associated Collegiate Press Reporter of the Year. While in college, Harm explored careers outside of journalism, including spending a summer fighting wildfires for the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho.

Prior to joining the team at NBC 26, Harm worked in Madison for The Associated Press, where he was a Report for America corps member covering state government with an emphasis on elections and voting rights. He has also previously covered the U.S. military for Military Times.

When he’s not reporting, Harm enjoys biking, woodworking, combat robotics, and board games.

Do you have a story tip or wondering how legislation in Madison affects your neighborhood? Contact him at harm.venhuizen@nbc26.com.