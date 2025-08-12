How do states of emergency work in Wisconsin?

MADISON — After severe flooding swept across southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared a state of emergency on Sunday. With blocked roads, damaged homes, and hundreds of emergency calls, what took Democratic Gov. Tony Evers so long to do the same?

What are states of emergency?

Government officials declare states of emergency so that responders can act quickly in times of crisis. These declarations trigger the use of an emergency plan and often allow officials to use special powers or resources to address crises such as natural disasters, civil unrest, or major accidents.

At the county level, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management is leading flood response efforts and has established an emergency operations center. Should county resources become overwhelmed by a disaster, local officials could ask the governor to declare a state of emergency, triggering a response from state agencies and resources.

When will a state of emergency be declared following disaster?

As of Monday morning, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said it had not received any requests from local leaders for emergency declarations. Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state agency for preparing and responding to disasters, is also assessing the damage to help the governor determine whether a state of emergency is necessary, according to Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback.

When the governor declares a state of emergency, he also has the option to request a federal disaster declaration. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would assess the situation and send information to the president, who decides whether to issue a declaration. FEMA offers funding assistance to disaster victims when damage passes a certain threshold.

What has the state done so far?

Evers announced Sunday evening that he had activated the Wisconsin National Guard to respond to a request for assistance from the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

The National Guard readied 27 soldiers and nine high-water-capable vehicles in Madison, but National Guard spokesperson Leslie Westmont said the request for assistance was withdrawn before the soldiers could leave for Milwaukee County.

Westmont said the soldiers and vehicles were dismissed on Monday but that the National Guard is ready to respond if the state receives more requests for assistance.

