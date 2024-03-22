Representative Mike Gallagher announces he's resigning from the House in April

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Republican Mike Gallagher announced Friday he's resigning from his seat as Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District representative in the House.

"After conversations with my family, I have made the decision to resign my position as a member of the House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s Eighth Congressional District, effective April 19, 2024.



I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. My office will continue to operate and provide constituent services to the Eighth District for the remainder of the term.



Four terms serving Northeast Wisconsin in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime and strengthened my conviction that America is the greatest country in the history of the world. I will forever be proud of the work I did on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, chairing the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, and chairing the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. It has truly been an honor to serve in the House of Representatives." Rep. Mike Gallagher

In February, Gallagher said he would not run for reelection in November.

Gallagher was elected to his seat in 2016. He gained influence in the Republican Party as a top national security expert, serving as the chair of the high-profile Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. This position made him the youngest committee chair in recent history.