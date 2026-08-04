Local Hallman Lindsay donates paint to De Pere High School repair

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After flooding in early July impacted 50 different spaces at De Pere High School, the district now estimates repairs will cost more than $278,493– a local Hallman Lindsay Paints branch is stepping up to help.

Flash flooding on July 8 dropped more than 2 inches of rain on De Pere.

The excess rain put stress on the 50-year-old pipes in De Pere High School, causing them to burst and flood 50 different spaces– including the locker rooms, the library and eight classrooms.

According to a repair list presented to the school board on Monday, Aug. 3, the district estimates repairs will cost more than $278,493.

Austin Puyleart is the manager of the Green Bay location of Hallman Lindsey Quality Paints.

“We're small scale, more local," he says.

He wanted to help De Pere High School any way he could, so he asked his corporate offices to donate paint and primer to the school.

“Got the ball rolling, emailed corporate, they said, of course," he says. "Free paint, primer, or coatings of whatever they need. I don’t know what that consists of quite yet, in terms of color or quantity, but we’re here to assist them in whatever they need.”

Puyleart grew up in the area, and he says community stepping up for each other is what being a local business is all about.

“Whether it’s paint, plumbing, electrical, whatever it may be, we’re all hear to support one another, it’s a community, nobody is just one business," he says.

